TORINO, JOHN ALPHONSE

On Monday, May 4, 2020, John Alphonse Torino passed away, at the age of 65, peacefully in his home after a three year battle with pancreatic cancer. John spent his youth in Massapequa, New York alongside his five siblings before permanently residing in Belleview, Florida. John was a proud employee of the Coca-Cola beverage company where he worked as a Refrigeration Technician for 30 years.

John will be remembered as a loving husband, a proud father and grandfather, a poet, and a lover of Christ. His poetry spoke of the love and faith he shared for God, and his works have served as inspiration for all those fortunate enough to read it.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse and Lydia; as well as by his siblings, Anna Hubner, and Peter and Alphonse, Jr. Torino.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his children, Lysa, Jennifer, Jessica, and Nicholas; six grandchildren; his brothers, Victor and Thomas; and countless other loving family members.

A funeral service will be held for John at Souls Harbor church in Belleview, Florida. The date and time are to be announced.



