JOHN ALVIN FOSTER Jr.
FOSTER, JOHN ALVIN, JR.
Ocala - John Alvin Foster Jr., 57, passed away by his wife's side on August 30, 2020, in Gainsville, Florida. He was born May 17, 1963, to John Alvin Foster Sr. and Linda Fulp Foster in Mocksville, North Carolina. John graduated from Vanguard High School and attended Central Florida Community College where he played baseball. He worked as a licensed plumbing contractor with his father at John Foster and Son Plumbing for over 25 years.
He is preceded by maternal grandparents Yancey and Sylvia Fulp and paternal grandparents Taylor and Pearl Foster.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Donna Foster; parents, John and Linda Foster; daughter, Taylor Foster; step-sons, Santo Nicita and Joseph Nicita; grandsons Brandon and Anthony; brother, Stephen Foster; sister, Shannon Foster; sister-in-law, Crystal Foster; brother-in-law, Shane Chaplin; mother-in-law, Jerrie Sizemore; brother-in-law, Keith Rothrock; sister-in-law Lori Rothrock; aunt, Sharon Berrier; uncle, Don Berrier; nephews Stephen Andrew Foster Jr., Spencer and Sydney Chaplin; and many more aunts, uncles, and cousins.
John was a devoted and loving husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, son, brother, nephew, and uncle. His daughter, Taylor Alyse, was his shining star. He was always amazed by her accomplishments and how lucky he was to have such a beautiful girl with a heart and soul of gold. She was daddy's girl, and his light will shine on in her eyes forever.
John remained steadfast in his Christian values as he valiantly fought a 10-year battle with his health that included kidney failure and cancer. He bled orange and blue, and gator games will never be the same for his family. John was a warrior and hero to everyone blessed to know him, and he will be missed by countless friends and loved ones. He and Donna's souls were tied to the ocean, with saltwater in their blood, sweat, and tears. One day, they will return to the sea, where they will be together forever.
A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Countryside Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
