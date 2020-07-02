1/
JOHN BAKER JR.
BAKER JR., JOHN
Ocala - John Joseph Baker, Jr., 93, passed away on June 26, 2020. He was born on March 28, 1927 in Johnson City, New York to John and Ida D. Baker, Sr. John served in the U.S. Army and worked as an automotive mechanic.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Norma Bushey Baker; brother, Thomas Baker; sister, Mary Alice Lennert; also surviving are sister-in-law, Joan Bushey; nieces and nephews, Sherry Ray, "Mike" Marvin Bushey, Jr., Karen Lukas, William Bushey; grand nieces and nephews, Evan Lukas, Ryan Gummer, Tara Sentz and Andrew Lennert.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church with Father Patrick Sheedy officiating. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Memorial Mass
01:00 PM
Blessed Trinity Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
