JOHN BROWN ELLIS III

JOHN BROWN ELLIS III Obituary
ELLIS, III, JOHN BROWN
John Brown Ellis, III, 58, of Ocala, FL, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
John was born in Hialeah, FL to John Sr. and AnnaBelle Ellis. He was a US Navy Veteran having served as a diver and Explosive Ordinance Disposal Technician.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Ellis; daughter, Hannah Taylor; and his three brothers, Ed Flingos, Guy Flingos, and David Moser.
A memorial service will be held at 4.00pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Wings of Faith Church, 5066 SE 64th Avenue Rd, Ocala, FL 34472. Mr. Ellis will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL the following day. Memorials in his name can be made to Hospice of Marion County, Estelle's House, 2897 SE 62nd St. Ocala, FL 34480. Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470 (352)-629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
