JOHNS,

JOHN C. (JOHNNY)

Fort McCoy - John C. Johns, 79, passed away on May 13, 2020, in Ocala, Florida. He was born on May 10, 1941, in Jacksonville, Florida to J.C. and Clara F. Johns.

He is survived by his loving wife, Glenda Gail Johns; sons, John M. Johns, Jimmy B. Johns (Marty), Joseph A. Johns (Barbara); sisters, Martha Puckett, Joyce Bozeman, Patsy Keels, Mary Allen, Marie Bedenbaugh; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Johnny enjoyed spending time with family and friends, serving the Lord, hunting and fishing.

A Graveside Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 18, 2020 at Orange Springs Community Church Cemetery. Pastor Bruce DeVoe

officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store