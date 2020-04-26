Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN CALVIN MOORE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN CALVIN MOORE Obituary
MOORE, JOHN CALVIN
Ocala - John Calvin Moore, 72, passed away on April 7, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. John was born on March 25, 1948 in Washington, D.C. to Dr. John Phillips Moore and Martha Olson Moore. They soon moved back home to Ocala where he had a wonderful childhood.
He is survived by his loving wife, Edwina; son, John Travis Moore, Peru; sister, Martha Jean Townsend; father-in-law, Edwin Martin, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Cynthia Carter and Cecelia Jones; brother-in-law, Edwin (Sherri) Martin, Jr.; and his beloved Aussie.
John graduated from Ocala High School, University of Florida and Stetson University College of Law. He was an attorney with the State Attorney's Office. He enjoyed the simple things in life: his family, friends, home on Lake Kerr, reading, sports and Kiwanis.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Those who wish to remember John in a special way, embrace your loved ones and enjoy life. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -