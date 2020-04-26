|
|
MOORE, JOHN CALVIN
Ocala - John Calvin Moore, 72, passed away on April 7, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. John was born on March 25, 1948 in Washington, D.C. to Dr. John Phillips Moore and Martha Olson Moore. They soon moved back home to Ocala where he had a wonderful childhood.
He is survived by his loving wife, Edwina; son, John Travis Moore, Peru; sister, Martha Jean Townsend; father-in-law, Edwin Martin, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Cynthia Carter and Cecelia Jones; brother-in-law, Edwin (Sherri) Martin, Jr.; and his beloved Aussie.
John graduated from Ocala High School, University of Florida and Stetson University College of Law. He was an attorney with the State Attorney's Office. He enjoyed the simple things in life: his family, friends, home on Lake Kerr, reading, sports and Kiwanis.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Those who wish to remember John in a special way, embrace your loved ones and enjoy life. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020