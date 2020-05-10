JOHN CHARLES BOOTH
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOOTH, JOHN CHARLES
Ocala - John C. Booth, 78, passed away on April 27, 2020 in Ocala, FL. Born on October 9, 1941 in Chicago, IL. He was raised in Miami, FL. After serving in the Army, he joined Local 349 IBEW in Miami, FL where he was employed for 38 years until retirement.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shelby Jean; Jim and Jo Altom of Ft. McCoy; and Dawn Altom and family of Naples, FL.
Thanks to Amanda and others at Kindred for their care and kindness. John had a life full of kindness, loyalty, being funny; and many many friends. He passed with dignity, peace and much love. He will be missed.
Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved