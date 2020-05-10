BOOTH, JOHN CHARLES

Ocala - John C. Booth, 78, passed away on April 27, 2020 in Ocala, FL. Born on October 9, 1941 in Chicago, IL. He was raised in Miami, FL. After serving in the Army, he joined Local 349 IBEW in Miami, FL where he was employed for 38 years until retirement.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shelby Jean; Jim and Jo Altom of Ft. McCoy; and Dawn Altom and family of Naples, FL.

Thanks to Amanda and others at Kindred for their care and kindness. John had a life full of kindness, loyalty, being funny; and many many friends. He passed with dignity, peace and much love. He will be missed.

Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.



