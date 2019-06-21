|
BREEN, JOHN DAVID
John David Breen, age 71, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019. He was born in Jersey City, New Jersey to Henry and Esther Breen August 15, 1947. His early years were spent in California and his high school years were spent at Collinwood High in Cleveland, Ohio, where he was encouraged by his art teacher to pursue his special gift and talent in drawing and art. He served four years in the Navy as an Aviation Electronics Technician with VF 41 during the Vietnam war deploying on the USS Independence before attending the Cleveland Institute of Art. While there, he earned a Bachelors Degree in Fine Art majoring in Industrial Design. He then began his prolific career designing bicycles for Murray bikes and created one of the first recumbent bicycles ever made.
He then went on to work at Rubbermaid where he created dozens of products as their manager of industrial design. In addition to art, he loved Springer Spaniel dogs and showed dogs many years before his son, Michael, was born in 1979. They both loved those dogs and also cars of all kinds but especially antique cars. He was so proud of Michael when he also entered the Navy and worked on submarines for twenty years. John met his wife, Pam, in 1998 at a Contra dance in Cincinnati. They married and he served as a good, kind role model to her three children from their early childhood. We were so fortunate to have him with us for all the rest of his years.
John was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judy; and dear friend and former teacher, Jon Bailey.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Pam; son, Michael Breen; step children, Katie Roders Turner and husband, Eric, Brian Roders and Michael Roders; as well as grandchildren, Teagan, Lincoln, and Isadore; and his good friend, Jack Weyer.
John's family wishes to express gratitude to the compassionate staff at Haven House and the comforting providers of Hospice of Marion County during his final days.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 21 to June 22, 2019