COOK, JOHN DAVID

David Cook, newspaperman, historian and beloved father, passed away at home on August 24, 2020. Born July 29, 1927 in Delray Florida, David moved with his family to Ocala at the age of 4. He knew from an early age that he wanted to be a writer and contributed stories to the Ocala Star-Banner while still in high school and earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia. David's newspaper career took him from Georgia back to Florida where he served in a number of roles from sports writer to editor with the Ocala Star-Banner and Tallahassee Democrat. While he wrote and received praise for his insightful editorials on state and local government, he is best known for his historical column that ran for almost 30 years, 'The Way it Was.' A collection of his columns are captured in his book by the same name and made available online at the Marion County Clerk's Office website.

David's life was shaped by his three great joys: family, history and music. Not as well-known as his love of history, he had an almost encyclopedic knowledge of classical composers, operas and early jazz and big band musicians.

A devoted father, son and husband, David is preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Johnny Cook; wife of 61 years, Mariam; and daughter, Lisa.

He is survived by his three daughters, Dana (Gary) Smith, Maclyn (Keith) Walker, and Lori Rath; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family asks that donations be made to the Public Education Foundation in memory of David Cook to assist students who could not otherwise afford them with the purchase and/or rental of musical instruments.



