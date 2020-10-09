John "Mike" Dunne
Belleview - John "Mike " Dunne, 74 of Belleview passed from this life on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Select Specialty Hospital, Oxford.
Born in Washington, DC on August 23, 1946 he was the son of the late John W. and Dorothy (Perry) Dunne.
John served his country with honor and distinction as an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired as a Master Sergeant in 1986 after 21 ½ years of continuous service. John received the National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon w/4 OLC, Air Force Good Conduct Medal w/6 OLC, Air Force Commendation Medal, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, Overseas Long Tour Ribbon, Vietnam Service Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon, Air Force Outstanding Unit with Valor Plus 1 OLC, Presidential Unit Citation, and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/Palm.
Upon retirement from the Air Force, he worked at Lockheed Martin before his second career as a crime scene evidence technician at the Marion County Sheriff's Office. John retired from the Marion County Sheriff's Office in 2008.
John was a member of the First Baptist Church of Belleview. He faithfully served his Lord for 48 years being a testimony to many adults and children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughters, Sonja R. Dunne, Rhonda M. Zierden and sister, Elizabeth Smyrnois.
John leaves his beloved wife of 55 years, Karen M. Dunne; sons, John A Dunne (Gina), Sean P. Dunne, Thomas A. Dunne (Melissa), daughters; Dawn M. Andrews (Tim), Tonya L. Grzybowski (Kevin), Wanda K. Dominguez (Nathanael), 18 grandchildren; Anna, Destiny, Selene, Blake, Kaitlin, Olivia, Sydney, Kristin, Isabell, Miranda, Micah, Stilyan, Brett, Karalin, Severina, Yulia, Samantha, Radostina; brothers; Patrick Dunne (Marsha), Christopher Dunne (Elizabeth) and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a visitation on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the First Baptist Church 6107 SE Agnew Road, Belleview at 10 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM. Burial with Military Honors will be in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at 2 PM.
For on-line sentiments visit www.hiers-baxley.net