FLUNO, JOHN ELLIOTT
John Elliott Fluno, Dearest husband of Sharon, and Dearest dad of Michael, was born on April 15, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to George and Margaret Fluno. He passed away on February 19, 2019 at Estelle's House, Ocala, Florida.
John was a U.S. Army Veteran. His law enforcement career included Ocala Police Department Officer, Marion County Sheriff's Office Correction Officer/Jail Investigator and Fluno Polygraph Service.
He is also survived by family members Steve and Bev, Dale and Sue, Alan and Audrey, Ben and Diane, Kendall and Krista, Thane and Kelly, Brenna and Teagan, Peter and Sandi, Laura and Alyce, Kelsey, Haley and Donna.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 2:00PM at Oakcrest Baptist Church, 1109 NE 28th Street, Ocala, Florida, 34470. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County, Inc., Post Office Box 4860, Ocala, Florida 34478-4860 or Tampa, Attention: Development, 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, Florida 33612.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019