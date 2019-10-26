|
WALL, JOHN ELLSWORTH
John Ellsworth Wall, 77, of Ocala, FL passed away October 23, 2019. He was born in Argos, IN to Edwin and Helen (Biddle) Wall. John came to this area 48 years ago from Winamac, IN. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War, retired electronics assembler for Lockheed Martin and a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. John was also a member of St. John's Lutheran Church Choir and Men's Group. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and traveling.
John is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Phyllis; children, Michelle Knarr Menke of Land O Lakes, FL, Matthew Knarr of Ocala, Richard (Monica) Knarr of Belleview, FL; Phillip Wall of Ocala and John A. (Ambuir) Wall of Mascoutah, IL; brother, David (Marcie) Wall of Fort Wayne, IN; sisters, Edwina (Rich) Ploss of Star City, IN and Gladys (George) Knebel of Winamac, IN; 11 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5200 SW College Road, Ocala, on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11AM. He will be interred at a later date at Winamac Cemetery in Winamac, IN. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations 11250 SW 93RD Ct. Rd. Ocala 352-236-7813.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019