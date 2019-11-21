|
|
FAVORS, JR., JOHN
John Favors, Jr., 91, passed away on November 15, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories sons, Dennis and John 'Stevie;' daughters; Gwen, Betty Jo, Georgia, and Margie; 15 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; and two great great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Favors will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at House of God Keith Dominion Church located at 2830 NW 27th Ave., Ocala, FL 34475. Visitation will be Friday, November 22, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019