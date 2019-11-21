Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Snow's Funeral Ministry
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
House of God Keith Dominion Church
2830 NW 27th Ave.
Ocala, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN FAVORS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN FAVORS Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN FAVORS Jr. Obituary
FAVORS, JR., JOHN
John Favors, Jr., 91, passed away on November 15, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories sons, Dennis and John 'Stevie;' daughters; Gwen, Betty Jo, Georgia, and Margie; 15 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; and two great great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Favors will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at House of God Keith Dominion Church located at 2830 NW 27th Ave., Ocala, FL 34475. Visitation will be Friday, November 22, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -