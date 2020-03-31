|
|
JOHNSON, SR.,
JOHN FRANK
John Frank Johnson, Sr., 87, passed away March 24, 2020 at home in Sparr, Florida after a long illness. He was born August 2, 1932 in Pinetta, Florida to Johnie Monroe Johnson and Ada Nancy Holton Johnson. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the US Army. He was a mechanic/supervisor with the Florida Forest Service for 34 years. There was no motor he could not fix. Frank also had a land-clearing business and a trucking/hauling business. He will be remembered as a talented, creative, hardworking man who loved his family, loved being busy, and loved to grow vegetables.
Frank was predeceased by his parents, Johnie and Ada Johnson; and his brothers, James Johnson, Monroe Johnson, and Elmer Johnson, all of Madison county.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marian Wisenbaker Johnson; and his four children, daughters, Linda Cruz (Gregory), Cindy Critchfield, Trish Ricks; and son, John Frank 'Jeff' Johnson, Jr. (Mandy), all of Marion county. He is also survived by one sister, Marie Hammond of Pinetta, Florida; two brothers, Donald Johnson (Jackie) of Madison, Florida and Loyd Johnson (Vickie ) of Lake Park, Georgia; sister-in- law, Mary Ann Johnson, of Madison, Florida; brothers-in-law, Douglas Wisenbaker and Bruce Barwick; and sisters-in-law, Goldie Wisenbaker and Delita Barwick, all of Valdosta, Georgia. He leaves behind 13 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren plus one on the way; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The graveside service was at 3 pm on March 28, 2020 at Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Pinetta, Florida. Family visitation will be 2-2:30 at Beggs Funeral Home in Madison, Florida. Officiating will be brother-in-law Bruce Barwick, Jr. of Valdosta, Georgia and son-in-law Gregory Cruz of Anthony, Florida. A memorial service will be held in the Ocala area at a future date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020