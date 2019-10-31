Home

JOHN J. NUGENT III

NUGENT III, JOHN J.
Born April 7, 1954, John (Jack) Nugent passed away early Saturday morning, October 26, 2019 at his home in Ocala. He fought the complexities of diabetes for many years. Family members were near as he passed. He served the state of Florida as a public defender for nearly 30 years in many counties throughout the state. He served Marion county until he retired in 2015. Jack also served in the US Navy for ten years as a nuclear submarine ET. Deploying with the USS James K. Polk (SSBN-645) during the late 1970s.
He is survived by five siblings from his parents, John and Marie Nugent; his daughter, Candice (husband, Chris Waite); and three grandchildren.
R.I.P. Dear Brother Jack.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
