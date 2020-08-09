MACOLINO, JOHN JOSEPH
John Joseph Macolino, 72, of Ocala, Florida, passed away July 23, 2020, at Advent Health Hospital of COVID.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Carl and Hilda Blanche Macolino.
He is survived by his spouse of 52 years, Judith Anne Macolino; his son, Bret; his daughter-in-law, Dixie Ann; his grandchildren, Colin John and Gabrielle Eva; his brother, Carl Michael Macolino; and his sister-in-law, Constance Macolino; and his nephews, Christian, Roman and Cesare, and their families.
John was a Ford Mustang enthusiast. He was a dog lover. His Rottweiler Misty misses him.
A Private Memorial Service will be held August 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations of Ocala, Florida. 352-236-7813. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your local Cancer Society
or animal rescue organization. The family wishes to have a Friends and Family Celebration of Life at a later date.