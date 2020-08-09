1/1
JOHN JOSEPH MACOLINO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MACOLINO, JOHN JOSEPH
John Joseph Macolino, 72, of Ocala, Florida, passed away July 23, 2020, at Advent Health Hospital of COVID.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Carl and Hilda Blanche Macolino.
He is survived by his spouse of 52 years, Judith Anne Macolino; his son, Bret; his daughter-in-law, Dixie Ann; his grandchildren, Colin John and Gabrielle Eva; his brother, Carl Michael Macolino; and his sister-in-law, Constance Macolino; and his nephews, Christian, Roman and Cesare, and their families.
John was a Ford Mustang enthusiast. He was a dog lover. His Rottweiler Misty misses him.
A Private Memorial Service will be held August 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations of Ocala, Florida. 352-236-7813. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your local Cancer Society or animal rescue organization. The family wishes to have a Friends and Family Celebration of Life at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
11250 SW 93rd Court Rd
Ocala, FL 34481
(352) 236-7813
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved