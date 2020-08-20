SHEPHERD, JOHN L.
John L. Shepherd, retired Professor Emeritus of Science at Chesapeake College, Wye Mills, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home in Ocala.
He was born in Anderson, Indiana graduated from local schools and served three years in the military. He began his college education at Indiana University after his discharge from service. He was a WWII veteran.
John married Marlene A. Horn of Anderson in 1952 and their daughter, Cynthia, was born the following year. He graduated from Ball State University in 1954. After graduation, he was employed at Eli Lilly in Indianapolis in the Research and Development Division for 15 years. During this time he began his graduate studies and completed his Master of Science degree in 1968. He resigned from the pharmaceutical company in 1969 to accept a doctoral teaching fellowship at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana.
After completing his studies, the family relocated to the Eastern Shore of Maryland where Dr. Shepherd taught biological science at Chesapeake College. He enjoyed teaching and counseling undergraduate students interested in pursuing careers in science, nursing, and health education.
While living in Easton, Maryland, they enjoyed visiting and sailing with their daughter and son-in-law, Chuck Boutin, of Aberdeen. In Maryland, Dr. Shepherd was president of the Maryland Consortium of Biological Scientists, president of the Ocala Lions Club in 2007. He affiliated with the Ocala Shrine Club, Scottish Rite Valley and served as Commander of the Legion of Honor in 2012.
Marlene and John enjoyed traveling, the Ocala Civic Theatre, dining out with friends, and visiting family in Maryland and Indiana. John is proceeded in death by his beloved wife Marlene last year.
Survivors include his daughter, Cynthia Boutin (Chuck); three grandchildren, Matthew (Kate), Scott (Andi) and Chad (Alissa); and six great grandchildren, Alexandra, Cooper, Brooks, Jack, Wesley and Maxim. He is also survived by Brian LaGarde (Carmen) and several cousins living in central Indiana.
The family will be having a celebration of life service on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd, the family will be observing social distancing with limited seating. There will be Military honors presented by the Army and Masonic funeral rites bestowed at the funeral home. The services will be live streamed on the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/333829037
. Donations can be made to the following in memory of John: Ocala Loins Club or the Shriner's Children's Hospital
. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, FL 352-629-7171.