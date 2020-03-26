|
GILKES, JOHN LANDON
Ocala - John Landon Gilkes, 68, passed away on March 17, 2020, in Ocala, Florida. He was born on June 26, 1951, in Rockville Centre, New York to Alfred Armstrong and Jean Landon Gilkes. John was a hardworking business manager and a proud Eagle Scout. Throughout his life and into his retirement, he happily volunteered his time and experience to the development of young men through the Boy Scouts of America.
John loved his family and his church. He never left any doubt in peoples' minds that he lived his life to help others and would often put their needs before his own. Like his father and siblings, John loved music and could often be heard singing, practicing for shows at his church. John met his wife, Deborah, in November 1973 and married her within the year. He loved and cherished her every day until his last day, and together they set an example of what true love is.
He is preceded by his parents, Alfred and Jean Gilkes; and his grandson, Jesse Smith.
He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Lynn Gilkes; children, Melissa Anne Gilkes-Smith, Justin David Gilkes, and Sarah Jean Gilkes; siblings, Bruce Gilkes, Paul Gilkes, and Susan Gilkes; as well as six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Due to unprecedented times his service will be scheduled for a later date so all those who were closely held in his heart can be together to celebrate his life. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471. (352)537-8111. Please sign John's online obituary at
www.robertsfunerals.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020