LANG, JOHN

John Lang, age 78, of Ocala, Florida died unexpectedly April 16, 2019.

A memorial mass will be held at 11am on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at St. Paul Parish National Catholic Church in Belleview, FL. Burial will be at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery with full military honors in Leavenworth, Kansas at a later date.

John was born in Kansas City, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Eleanor Thomssen Lang; and son, Wes Hamrick.

He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of twenty-three years, Marianne. John is survived by his daughters, Christy Spielberger, Erin Spielberger, Karen Englander; two sons Clancy Spielberger, Bruce Hamrick; three granddaughters, Payten Spielberger, Riley Beveridge-Calvin, Elyse Hamrick; four grandsons, Jack Untermeyer, Christopher Englander, Jonathan Englander, Kyle Hamrick; and five great grandchildren.

John will be remembered for his friendliness, quick wit and love of sports. He especially enjoyed cheering on his University of Kansas Jayhawks and Texas Tech Red Raider basketball teams. In retirement, he was able to focus on his love of tennis and softball. Anyone who knew John knew he never met a rule he couldn't break, a boundary he couldn't push or a story he couldn't stretch and by stretch we mean really stretch. John and Marianne traveled extensively. Every country offered John an opportunity to try a new beer and he never met a beer he did not like. Every night at dinner they toasted 'To the Good Life.' While there is deep sorrow and pain in our heart from John's passing we appreciate the 'good life' he lived and shared with his family and friends. He will be loved and missed by all those who knew him.

