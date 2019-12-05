Home

LATSON, JOHN
John Latson, 67, passed away on November 7, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories dedicated wife, Marya Latson; son, Javan Latson; mother, Virgiree Latson; sister, Vanessa Latson; brother, Lorenzo Simmons (Debra); and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Public viewing will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 10:00a.m.-12:00 noon at Snow's Funeral Ministry. A Celebration of Life service will be held the same day at the Belleview SDA Church located at 5051 SE 112th St. Rd. Belleview, FL 34421. Burial will be at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:30a.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
