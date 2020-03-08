|
GRAY, JOHN LAWRENCE
John Lawrence Gray, 70, passed away on March 5, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. He was born on June 3, 1949 in Ocala, Florida to John E. Gray, Jr. and Thelma Masters Gray.
He is preceded by both of his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dawn McLeod Gray; daughter, Stephanie Albright (Steve); son, John Gray (Ashlie); son, Andrew Gray (Ryann); six grandchildren, Miles Albright, Gray Albright, Lily Gray, Jennings Gray, Hazel Gray and Gamble Gray; and four sisters, Jeanie Mitchell, Deborah Klein, Nancy Dorrell and Ellen Garber.
His caring nature and sense of humor will be missed greatly by his loved ones.
The Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 5:30 pm at Hunt's Farm, 700 SW 63rd St Rd, Ocala, FL, 34471. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Public Education Foundation of Marion County (352-671-4167) in memory of Larry Gray. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020