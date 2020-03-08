Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN GRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN LAWRENCE GRAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN LAWRENCE GRAY Obituary
GRAY, JOHN LAWRENCE
John Lawrence Gray, 70, passed away on March 5, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. He was born on June 3, 1949 in Ocala, Florida to John E. Gray, Jr. and Thelma Masters Gray.
He is preceded by both of his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dawn McLeod Gray; daughter, Stephanie Albright (Steve); son, John Gray (Ashlie); son, Andrew Gray (Ryann); six grandchildren, Miles Albright, Gray Albright, Lily Gray, Jennings Gray, Hazel Gray and Gamble Gray; and four sisters, Jeanie Mitchell, Deborah Klein, Nancy Dorrell and Ellen Garber.
His caring nature and sense of humor will be missed greatly by his loved ones.
The Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 5:30 pm at Hunt's Farm, 700 SW 63rd St Rd, Ocala, FL, 34471. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Public Education Foundation of Marion County (352-671-4167) in memory of Larry Gray. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -