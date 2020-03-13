|
|
INMAN, JOHN M., 83
Ocala - John M. Inman went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born April 3, 1936 in Toledo, OH to the late Helen and Justin Inman.
He is preceded in death by his son, Charles B. Inman; great grandson, Hudson Rojas; and his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara A. Inman.
He is survived by his daughter, Dawn (Jim) Badgley; two granddaughters, Jessica and Jennifer; and six great grandchildren, of Ocala, FL.
John moved to Miami at a young age and graduated from Miami Edison High. He served in the Coast Guard for four years. He and his family moved to Ocala in 1974, where they became members of St. John Lutheran Church. John spent many summers camping with his family over the years and RVing with his wife after retirement. He enjoyed singing in his church choir, and spending time with his great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm, Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Choir Ministry at St. John Lutheran Church, 1915 SE Lake Weir Rd., Ocala, FL 34471, in memory of John M. Inman.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020