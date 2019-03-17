|
MCLAUGHLIN, JOHN
John McLaughlin, 73, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, from complications related to pulmonary fibrosis. In intensive care for only three days, John passed away peacefully surrounded by all of those who loved him.
John leaves his beloved wife of thirty-five years, Deborah McLaughlin; six children and four siblings; daughters, Tambra Wolfe, Wendy Chaffin, Theresa McLaughlin, Mychal Brooke Jerald; sons, Chord McLaughlin, Joshua Beckwith; brothers, Robert Thorpe, Richie Thorpe; sisters, Cheryl Drake and Linda Peebles. John's legacy will live on for generations through sixteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
John was predeceased by parents, Richard and Evelyn Thorpe; and brother, Ronald McLaughlin.
Originally from Miami, John found home in Ocala, Florida, spending the last 48 years of his life raising his children and fine-tuning his love and talent for music on a daily basis. John worked for the Marion County School Board as a teacher at the Juvenile Detention Center for seventeen years before retiring to focus solely on Sugar Bear, his band of 55 years, and his music.
Music was John's passion and his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, were his joy. John always said, 'If you do something that you love you never have to work a day in your life,' and he lived his life to the fullest.
John was known for his contagious smile, pure love of life, and always knowing how to find the positive in all aspects of life. John was an incredible musician who entertained people through Florida for more than five decades. Every song was a story and every story was accompanied by a song.
In lieu of flowers or a ceremony, the family asks for all of those whose lives he had touched to donate to the Public Education of Marion County in memory of John McLaughlin's Musical Scholarship; a fund to help continue to spread his love and passion for music. You can donate via check or by visiting PEFMC.org. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019