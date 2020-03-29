Home

O'BRIEN, JOHN
Ocala - John O'Brien, 95 years, of Ocala, FL, retired New York City Fire Department Lieutenant, U.S. Army Air Force veteran and ex Prisoner of War went to be with Jesus on Sunday, March 22, 2020. A native of Brooklyn, NY, he resided in Ocala for 38 years. John was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and Ocala/Marion County Right to Life.
John was preceded in death by Eileen, his wife of 64 years.
He is survived by two daughters; four sons; twelve grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Unfortunately, due to the current national health crisis, funeral services in Ocala are cancelled. John's family and friends will have a minute of silence on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at noon to celebrate his life. Please join us with your thoughts and prayers at your chosen location. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery with military honors with the date to be determined. Memorial contributions are requested to Divine Providence Thrift Store. Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
