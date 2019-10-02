Ocala Star-Banner Obituaries
Roberts Funeral Home, Bruce Chapel West
6241 Southwest State Road 200
Ocala, FL 34476
352-854-2266
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home, Bruce Chapel West
6241 Southwest State Road 200
Ocala, FL 34476
View Map
JOHN PATRICK DELANEY


1932 - 2019
John Patrick Delaney, 87, born July 12, 1932 in Evans Mills, NY to William Delaney and Marion Backus Delaney, passed away peacefully in his own home September 15, 2019 in Ocala, Florida.
John was preceded in death by his Wife of 57 years who he said was the best thing that ever happened to him.
John was a navy veteran during the Korean War. He loved the Lord. He was a New York State history educator and he loved his ice cream.
John was survived by brother, William (Gloria) Delaney; the Zullo family (in laws); daughters, Kathy (Ken) River and Julie (Blasé) Wharton; son, Tim (Daphne) Delaney; granddaughter, Jessica Allie; grandson, Tim; great granddaughter, Savannah.
A memorial Service will take place at Roberts Funeral Home West Chapel, 6241 SW SR 200; Ocala, FL 34476, on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Deacon Simon, a family friend, will be officiating.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
