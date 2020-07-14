THURMAN, JOHN PATRICK

The Honorable John Patrick Thurman of Dunnellon, FL passed away at his home while surrounded by his loving family on July 8, 2020 at the age of 73. John was born on October 7, 1946 in Benton Harbor, MI to the late Francis and Virginia (McLin) Thurman and was Catholic by faith. He was married to his loving wife Karen (Loveland) for 47 years. John and Karen settled in Dunnellon in 1974 after relocating from Gainesville. He attended Valencia Community College, enlisted in the Navy, was a corpsman, then went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Central Florida. John earned his Juris Doctor (JD) from the University of Florida.

John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid outdoorsman, he loved to fish, hunt, snorkel and explore the beautiful waterways of Florida with his family and friends. He loved to travel, both domestically and internationally. He was a student of history and knew every road and landmark. It was one of his passions. He also took great pleasure in cooking for his family, friends and community. And on any given night you might find him playing card games or a vicious game of Sorry. He also enjoyed bowling. In the fall, his favorite past time was to go to Gator games and when he couldn't go, he was watching his beloved gators on TV. You could hear him yelling all the way down the road for the Gators. For 47 years, after every touchdown John would always kiss his wife. He had the same excitement in watching his two granddaughters play volleyball.

His professional profile, he graduated from UF law school, March 16, 1974 and admitted to the Florida Bar on October 25, 1974. He was a strong believer in justice for all. His peers considered him to be evenhanded, impartial, knowledgeable, respectful and consistent. He received numerous awards for his work.

Moving to Dunnellon in 1974, he involved himself in the Dunnellon community as a Fire Department volunteer, a member of the Elks Club, Lions club, Dunnellon Little League baseball coach and a member of the Concerned Citizens of Chatmire. He valued and loved the small community of Dunnellon.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 47 years, Karen (Loveland) Thurman; his son, McLin Searl Thurman (Demarce) of Orlando, FL; daughter, Liberty Lee Thurman of Ocala, FL; brother, Frank Thurman of Citrus Springs, FL; grandchildren: Karlee Thurman, Madison Thurman and Lawson Burns. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Thurman and Marie Ann Thurman McCreedy.

The family will receive friends at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home on Thursday afternoon from 5-7 PM. A graveside committal service will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Kissimmee, FL on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to The Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, PO Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187.



