JOHN PAUL ANDERSON

JOHN PAUL ANDERSON Obituary
ANDERSON, JOHN PAUL
John Paul Anderson, 72, of Ocala, FL, passed away on October 13, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janice; children, April Wolfe (Mike), John 'Andy' Anderson, Anna Schwenkler (Steven), Aaron Anderson; granddaughters, Lily, Emma, Cary Wolfe; and grandson, Jack Schwenkler.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lennis Anderson; and sister, Vinnie.
A celebration of life is to be held on November 2, 2019 at 4:00 pm at South Point Church, 3401 SE Lake Weir Ave, Ocala, FL 34471. Memorial contributions can be made to Only A Servant Ministries, P.O. Box 700155, San Antonio, TX 78270-0155
http://www.onlyaservant.org/
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
