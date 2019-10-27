|
|
ANDERSON, JOHN PAUL
John Paul Anderson, 72, of Ocala, FL, passed away on October 13, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janice; children, April Wolfe (Mike), John 'Andy' Anderson, Anna Schwenkler (Steven), Aaron Anderson; granddaughters, Lily, Emma, Cary Wolfe; and grandson, Jack Schwenkler.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lennis Anderson; and sister, Vinnie.
A celebration of life is to be held on November 2, 2019 at 4:00 pm at South Point Church, 3401 SE Lake Weir Ave, Ocala, FL 34471. Memorial contributions can be made to Only A Servant Ministries, P.O. Box 700155, San Antonio, TX 78270-0155
http://www.onlyaservant.org/
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019