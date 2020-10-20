John T. Digilio
Ocala - John T. Digilio, 82, of Ocala passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home in Ocala. He was born July 14, 1938 the son of the late Michael and Elenor Digilio. John was a native of New York City and moved to this area from in 1999.
Survivors include his children, Angela Gallo and Laura Digilio; sisters, Emily and Vicki; and nephew, Mike Digilio.
Predeceased by his wife, Beatrice and his parents.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2:00 to 4:00pm on Friday, October 23 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services – TimberRidge Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Veteran's Helping Veteran's in John's name. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com
.