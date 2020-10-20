1/
John T. Digilio
John T. Digilio
Ocala - John T. Digilio, 82, of Ocala passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home in Ocala. He was born July 14, 1938 the son of the late Michael and Elenor Digilio. John was a native of New York City and moved to this area from in 1999.
Survivors include his children, Angela Gallo and Laura Digilio; sisters, Emily and Vicki; and nephew, Mike Digilio.
Predeceased by his wife, Beatrice and his parents.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2:00 to 4:00pm on Friday, October 23 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services – TimberRidge Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Veteran's Helping Veteran's in John's name. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Timberridge Chapel
9695 Sw 110th St
Ocala, FL 34481
(352) 873-4114
Memories & Condolences
October 20, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about John's passing, he was such a kind man was always so nice to me and the Kids when we would come to visit my mother . I remember so many stories of Joe Frazier he used to tell us. Always so generous and kind. RIP John
Terri Johnson
Friend
