BOWMAN, JOHN THOMAS

John Thomas Bowman, 74, died peacefully surrounded by loving family on August 13, 2020. John was a resident of Ocala but was born and raised in Crystal River, FL.

He was a loving husband and father who loved God, Southern gospel music, country cooking, sports, and writing. He was an ordained minister and pastored a church in North Carolina.

He held several editorial positions over his lifetime in journalism-working for newspapers including the St. Pete Times, Citrus County Chronicle, Ocala Star Banner and many more. He was also the author of three books.

He is survived by his wife, Elsie Howes Bowman; son, Robert Thomas Bowman and Cel Bowman; daughter, Amanda Joy Bowman Hall and Jason Hall; son, Benjamin Yager Bowman; grandson, Tyler Thomas Bowman; sister, Mary Alice Bowman Hope; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a date yet to be determined due to COVID-19



