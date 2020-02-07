|
Lawrence D. Greisdorf, 87, died December 24, 2019, with family by his side at Legacy House Hospice in Ocala, FL.
At his request, no service will be held.
Larry was a dedicated pharmacist. He graduated from the University of Buffalo School of Pharmacy in 1954. He owned Leader Drug Store in Hollywood, FL from 1956 to 1998 and continued to work as a pharmacist until the age of 85.
Larry was survived by his wife, Mary; his daughters, Cindy and Naomi; sons, Kenneth and Eric, and nine grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Randy.
Larry was passionate about family, friends, his work, animals, and nature. He will be missed by all who loved him.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020