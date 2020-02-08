|
GIBSON, JOHN V. 'JACK'
John V. Gibson 'Jack' peacefully passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:15 am after a short battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn, of 54 years; his son Scott of St. Augustine, FL; daughter, Andrea of Apoka, FL; and son Randy, of Astula, FL; with five grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
Born February 14, 1931 to Henry and Helen Gibson in Maple Shade, NJ, he attended Moorstown H.S. in NJ, served as a Staff SGT in the United States Airforce 1949-1952, during the Korean War, earning the Occupational Medal (JAP), Korean Service Medal, and UN Medal. He married Evelyn M. Ash of Delanco, NJ on July 2, 1966, where they lived in Delran, NJ for 25 years.
Jack was a member of the Boilermaker's Union for 30 years as a welder where he constructed water towers, oil storage tanks, and made refinery repairs. He was a proud member and past master of Maple Shade Masonic Lodge #281 in NJ, and volunteered as a Dad Advisor to Moorstown Demolay. Retired and moved to Ocala, FL in 1992 where he served as a Marion County Mediator for 14 years. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing with laughs and love.
He will interned at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, date to be announced. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to either St. Jude's Hospital, Shriners Hospital, or .
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020