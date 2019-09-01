|
HAGGERTY, JOHN W.
John W. Haggerty, of Belleview, passed away on August 21, 2019 at Estelle's Hospice House. John was born in Beaver Meadow, NY. He moved to Belleview from Branford Florida in 2005. John worked in business management and manufacturing in New York, Florida, Texas and abroad. John was very active with his church family at The Way Christian Church. John was happiest working his small farmstead in Branford and dearly loved his dog Jesse.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Norma B. Haggerty; and daughter, Rebecca Gray.
John is survived by sisters, Betty Benson of Beaver Meadow, NY and Dorothy Peterson of Chiefland FL. John also leaves his daughters, Kathleen Haggerty of Ocala, Victoria Geist of Belleview; and dear family friend, Marge Hennessy; four grandchildren, Casey Maness, Tyler and Lindsey Geist, Seth Gray; and great granddaughter, Ivy Maness.
John will be re-united with Norma at Forest Lawn Cemetery at a later date. Remembrance gifts may be made to Hospice of Marion County, PO Box 4860, Ocala FL. 34478-4860, or online hospiceofmarion.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019