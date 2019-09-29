|
McCOY, JOHN W.
John W. McCoy, 77, of Ocala Florida, passed peacefully at home with his loving wife and his daughters at his side on Sunday, September 22, 2019. John was born in Paterson, NJ to Frank and Ann McCoy on June 5, 1942. He grew up with his siblings, Frank, Jr., Virginia and Rosemary, in Elmwood Park, NJ, where he graduated from East Paterson Memorial High School. He joined the National Guard as a young man and proudly served for five years.
He married first wife, Carol Lucia of Elmwood Park, in 1962 and they raised their three daughters in West Milford, NJ for the next 18 years. John was Director of New Products Engineering for Avon in Suffern, NY, retiring with distinction after 30+ years. He was the inventor of four U.S. patents during his tenure there.
John was an avid tennis player and golfer, and could out-drive the best. He was also an excellent craftsman, having completed many challenging home improvement projects to perfection. He also had a passion for music and drawing.
John met Sherry Hulse in 2004. They married in 2007 and moved to Ocala, Florida in 2008. They have been happily married for 12 years. John was man of few words who held strong opinions, believed in God, and provided a firm foundation for his family throughout his life. He was loved and well respected by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry McCoy; and his daughters, Kelly Tietz (nee McCoy), Karen Dunmire (nee McCoy), Kathleen Sakosits (nee McCoy); his stepson, Ron Hulse, Jr. and his family; and John's sisters, Virginia Dvorachek and Rosemary Leiden. John was blessed with three grandchildren, Ryan, Shannon and Michael Sakosits.
A memorial honoring John's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019