Lt Col (Ret.) John W. "Bill" Thornburg
Lt Col (Retired) John W. "Bill" Thornburg, age 78, passed peacefully on September 25, 2020 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. He was hospitalized in September after a cancer diagnosis from which he ultimately was unable to recover from.
Aside from his family, his greatest devotion was to the military. He attended the University of Akron graduating in 1964. Bill joined the Air Force through the Reserve Officers Training Corps. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant and sent for pilot training at Cannon AFB near Clovis NM. John was assigned to Rhein-Main AFB in Germany. His next assignments were at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls Montana; Ellsworth AFB in Rapid City South Dakota; Maxwell AFB for Squadron Officers School in Montgomery Alabama; the 55th Strategic Reconnaissance Wing at Offutt AFB near Omaha Nebraska; Patch Barracks Headquarters European Command in Stuttgart Germany; Camp H. M. Smith CINCPAC Headquarters on Oahu in Hawaii; and JUSMAG Seoul, South Korea before retiring in 1986.
John was active in veterans' groups, especially the VFW, achieving distinction as an All-American Commander for VFW Post 8083.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Pauline Thornburg; brother Robert "Bob" Thornburg; and most recently his wife Marjorie in May of this year.
He is survived by his two sons; John (Rakell) and Steven and grandchildren Hailey, Tyler, Luke and Annika.
John will be interred at Florida National Cemetery in a private ceremony.
A Memorial Service will be held at the VFW Post 8083 on October 28th from 1300 to 1500. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to the American Cancer Society
in John's name. Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview, FL. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com
.