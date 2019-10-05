|
WALLACE, JOHN
Anthony - John Alvin Wallace, 69, passed away on October 2, 2019. He was born on April 10, 1950, in McIntosh, Florida to Alfred Wallace and Rosemary (Elton) Bewley.
He is preceded by his brother, Daniel Bewley; step-father, Ted Bewley; mother, Rosemary Bewley.
He is survived by his loving wife, Norma Wallace; father, Alfred Wallace; sons, Jason J. Poteat (Tina), and Jeremy J. Wallace (LeeAnne), and ; brothers, Tony Bewley, and James Bewley; sisters, RoseAnn LaRue and Susan Seckinger; nine grandchildren, Kyle Poteat, Addie Poteat, Wyatt Poteat, Vivian Poteat, Hunter Jackson, Clayton Wallace, Dawson Wallace, Taylor Jackson and Paige Wallace; and one great-grandchild, Lily Poteat.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Unity Baptist Church, Anthony, FL. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. at Unity Baptist Church, Anthony, FL with Pastor Samuel Clements and Pastor Chuck Miles officiating, interment to follow after the service at Anthony Cemetery, Anthony, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019