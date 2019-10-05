Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN WALLACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN WALLACE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN WALLACE Obituary
WALLACE, JOHN
Anthony - John Alvin Wallace, 69, passed away on October 2, 2019. He was born on April 10, 1950, in McIntosh, Florida to Alfred Wallace and Rosemary (Elton) Bewley.
He is preceded by his brother, Daniel Bewley; step-father, Ted Bewley; mother, Rosemary Bewley.
He is survived by his loving wife, Norma Wallace; father, Alfred Wallace; sons, Jason J. Poteat (Tina), and Jeremy J. Wallace (LeeAnne), and ; brothers, Tony Bewley, and James Bewley; sisters, RoseAnn LaRue and Susan Seckinger; nine grandchildren, Kyle Poteat, Addie Poteat, Wyatt Poteat, Vivian Poteat, Hunter Jackson, Clayton Wallace, Dawson Wallace, Taylor Jackson and Paige Wallace; and one great-grandchild, Lily Poteat.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Unity Baptist Church, Anthony, FL. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. at Unity Baptist Church, Anthony, FL with Pastor Samuel Clements and Pastor Chuck Miles officiating, interment to follow after the service at Anthony Cemetery, Anthony, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now