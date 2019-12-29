|
|
TURNER, JOHN WALLACE
A celebration of life viewing service will be held from 6PM - 8PM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home Bruce Chapel West, 6241 SW State Road 200, Ocala, FL 34476. A funeral service will be held at 10:30AM at the funeral home on Friday, January 3, 2020. The burial will follow soon after at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at 1:30PM.
John was born July 10, 1935 in Clearwater, Florida to John and Ruby Turner. He was in the first graduating class of Clearwater High School in 1955 and attended St. Petersburg College. After college, he entered the naval reserves (submarine school) and then served active-duty military service in the United States Navy. He was a Plank Owner of the U.S.S. Saratoga (CVA60) aircraft carrier and was a Signal Man on the flight deck. On September 19, 1964, he married June Ann Wukoson and they were married for 38 years. John was the Director of a Boys Club in Daytona Beach in the 1970s and was very active with the Rotary Club in the community then later was employed in retail sales for over 20 years until his retirement in July 2000. In recent years, he enjoyed volunteering at West Marion Hospital. John was an athlete (baseball, football, tennis, ping pong, billiards, bowling, golf) his entire life. His family was very important to him and he was a wonderful, caring and kind friend to many people. He was a very social person who enjoyed spending time with family and traveling. His favorite sport was golf, in which he achieved three separate holes-in-one.
John is survived by his only child, Sean N. Turner and his wife, Terri, of Orlando, FL; two grandchildren, Zachary and Nicholas Flaherty of Gainesville, FL; his brother, Ralph Turner of Land O Lakes, FL; three half-sisters, Judy, Janet, and Joyce; and additional family - all in Florida.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, June, in 2004; and his older brother Wesley in 2015.
John Wallace Turner, 84, of Dunnellon, Florida, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his home.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019