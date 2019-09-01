|
MILLS,
JOHN WALTON (BUCK)
John Walton (Buck) Mills, 95, went to be with the Lord on August 26, 2019. He was born on May 29, 1924 in Morriston, Florida. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Navy. After his service, he was a builder, plumber and property investor.
He leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Virginia Booker Mills; and his three children, Jerry M. Mills (Sharon), Morriston, John R. (Rick) Mills (Lydia), Ocala, and Elena Perkins (Robert), Blue Springs, Missouri, as well as six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was the youngest of nine children and was preceded in death by his parents, Ferdinand and Henrietta Mills; as well as all eight of his siblings.
The family will be receiving friends on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with John's celebration of life service starting at 2:00 pm. All are welcome to attend and share with the family. The committal service will be at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery with the Navy presenting honors.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019