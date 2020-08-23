1/1
JOHN WILLIAM METZGER
METZGER, JOHN WILLIAM
John William Metzger, 93, of Ocala passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. He was born June 6, 1927in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Eugene Charles and Mary Alice (Kunde) Metzger. He worked for J&L Steel for many years and ultimately retired from the Allegheny County Department of Aging in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. John was married to the love of his life, Noreen, for 48 years. They moved to this area in 1998 and were active members of their Marion Landing community and Countryside Presbyterian Church. John was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy, having served on the U.S.S. Sarita in the Pacific during World War II. He was a 66 year member of Corinthian Lodge 573 serving as Past Master in 1962. He was also a lifetime member of the VFW and the American Legion. John and Noreen passed away from complications due to Covid-19 just two days apart.
He is survived by his children, John W. (Sarah) Metzger Jr., David P. (Natasha) Metzger, Barbara M.(D.J.) Hiner, daughter-in-law, Kimberly (Daniel C., dec) Metzger, 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Linda, son Daniel, and infant great granddaughter Signy.
John and Noreen will be interred at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Online condolences may be sent to
www.hiers-baxley.com

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
