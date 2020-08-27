MACK, JOHNNIE MAE, 89

Sis. Johnnie Mae Mack transitioned to her eternal dwelling on Friday, August 21, 2020.

She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Algerea E. Council, Althea Gwen Neal-Ramsay, Rev. Carol Mack-Harrell; a devoted niece, Ernestine Cobb; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grands; four great-great-grands; one brother, Rev. Ernest Washington; three God children; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church. Due to COVID-19 the service is reserved for family only. Public viewing is Friday, August 28th from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Summers Funeral Home and 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Zion United Methodist Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store