LYLE, JOHNSIE PARSONS

Johnsie Parsons Lyle, of Ocala, FL, died on July 29, 2020, at the age of 96. She was born in West Jefferson, NC to Charles and Verdie Parsons. After her marriage to Thomas Gilbert Lyle, they moved to Miami-Dade County where they resided for 20 years. They relocated to Marion County in 1969. Johnsie was a homemaker and assisted her husband in his local business.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Thomas; and her daughter, Pamela Daniel.

She is survived by her son, Thomas Lyle, Jr. (Lisa), Santa Rosa Beach, FL; her daughter, Rebecca Siegendorf, Stuart, FL; grandson, Brian Lyle, Cantonment, FL; granddaughter, Stacey Butler (Thad), Tallahassee, FL; grandson, James Siegendorf (Lena), Ft. Lauderdale, FL] and four great grandchildren, Emily and Kate Butler, Riley and Brayden Siegendorf. She is also survived by nieces and nephews who reside in FL, NC and VA.

Johnsie was an inspiration to her family. She enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking and keeping up with current events. She will be greatly missed by her loving family, friends and the caring staff of The Bridge at Ocala.

In her memory, donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County, FL.



