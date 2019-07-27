|
|
LEE-MAYNARD, JOMIE
Ocala - Jomie Lee-Maynard, 59, gained her angel wings on July 24, 2019. She was born on April 28, 1960, in Baton Rouge, LA, and moved to Ocala, FL in 1994. She was a loving wife and mother to many. Gone to Heaven to join her beautiful daughter, Terris Gabrielle Marwick and her mother, Georgia Dell Hoffman. While we mourn our loss of her, we celebrate her acceptance into heaven and reunion with them. She is and will always be forever in our hearts and minds. We will look for signs of her love surrounding us and know she is looking down upon us.
Always in charge and had a perfect plan for all of us. Outspoken to family, quiet to others. No way to explain an angel on earth masked by toughness. Mini - family matriarch left us too soon. Many years of knowledge and experience to share, devoted to husband, sister, and all of her children. A kinder loving soul could not be found. Above all, she loved her children and enjoyed them immensely!
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Terris Gabrielle Marwick; her mother, Georgia Dell; Hoffman and her father, Jim Thomason.
Survived by her husband, Don Maynard; sister, Melanie T. Bozeman; nephew, DJ Bozeman; and her children, Justin (Shannon) Maynard; Brandon (Bridget) Maynard, Austin (Brooke) Maynard, Tyler Feher-Maynard, Emily Feher-Maynard, Katie Feher-Maynard; and thirteen grandchildren, Myles, Caden, Daisy, Collin, Tyler, Emily, Ross, Kelsey, Katie, Hunter-Rae, Sadie, Adelaine, Zellah. Special thanks to long time friend Carrie Bowen.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL with Pastor Wayne Hunter officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Belleview City Cemetery.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 27 to July 28, 2019