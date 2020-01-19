|
HAYDON, JON EARL
Jon Earl Haydon, 72, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born October 16, 1947 in Moline, IL to Richard and Murrel Haydon and moved to Florida in 1957.
He was a loving husband and father. He was a welder fabricator and worked for SPX Flair Pneumatic Products.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Haydon; mother, Murrel Haydon; and sister, Patricia Haydon.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Haydon; children, April (Jim), Erin, Jamie (Samantha), Lisa (Scott); brother, Dick (Nancy) Haydon; grandchildren, Matthew and Brad Jollie, Mina, Izabella and Kallysta Haydon, Cody Southwell, Calen Peck and Briona Mills.
Jon loved the Lord and his family and friends. He enjoyed fishing and watching the Rays play baseball.
Celebration of Life will be January 25, 2020 at 2pm at Church of God of Prophecy, 1307 NE 9th Ave. Ocala, FL 34470.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020