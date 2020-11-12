Jon J. Anderson

Ocala - Jon J. Anderson, 77, of Ocala, Florida, born on May 20, 1943 in Erie, PA to the parents Dave and Charlotte Anderson, entered into eternal rest, peacefully with his daughters at his side, on July 7, 2020. He enjoyed being with his family and friends, volunteering in his community to help dogs and humans in need, golfing, flying airplanes, drinking Gentleman Jack, restoring classic cars, sending emails to friends, making creative gifts, designing homemade cards for others, joking around and laughing. He treasured the friendships he had in his life and he knew how to make others feel special.

He is survived by his daughters, Amy (Erik) Ferguson and Wendy McBryde; grandsons Ty and Cooper McBryde and Mitch Ferguson. He is also survived by his little dog, Harry.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to (VOCAL) Voices of Change Animal League, the organization he dedicated years of endless hours volunteering.



