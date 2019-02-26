Home

JON J. DIAMOND

JON J. DIAMOND Obituary
DIAMOND, JON J.
Jon J. Diamond, 49, of Ocala passed away February 15, 2019.
He was born on November 19, 1969 in Chicago, Illinois and is preceded in death by his father, John Diamond.
Jon was an outgoing, charismatic, funny man, with a heart of gold. He was a hard worker who rose to manager at Sherwin Williams in the Villages.
He is survived by his mother, Lauri Diamond; sister, Brandi Smith; grandmother, Helen Kutella; three aunts; three uncles; many cousins; and the love of his life, Karl Lafferty.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on March 3, from 1-4 p.m., at the Moose Lodge, 7165 SE Maricamp Rd. Ocala, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
