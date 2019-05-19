Home

Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Trinity Catholic Church
Ocala, FL
Jonathan Manfred Klein Obituary
KLEIN,
JONATHAN MANFRED
Ocala - Jonathan Manfred Klein, 23, passed away May 14, 2019. He was born on July 13, 1995, in Carmel, NY, to Jurgen A. Klein and Amy Lynn Haas. Jonathan was a loving son, brother and friend. He loved to ride his motorcycle and spend time with his friends and family. He was always a comedian and had everyone laughing. He was a welder by trade but could help you with your car or your house. Jonathan had a heart of gold and would help anyone in their time of need. He loved his dog max. He will always be in our hearts and cherish the moments we had with him forever.
He is survived by his mother, Amy Haas; father, Jurgen Klein; sister, Brittany Klein; brother, Joseph Klein; stepfather, Peter Haas; grandparents, Linda and Peter French and Margaret Klein.
Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm, Monday, May 20, 2019 at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony FL. Funeral mass will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, Ocala, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 19 to May 20, 2019
