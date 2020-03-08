|
|
CORSIGLIA,
JONNIE DICKS CROOMS
Jonnie Dicks Crooms Corsiglia, 92, of Ocala went to be with her Savior on March 3, 2020. She was born November 15, 1927, to Dr. Reid and Sarah Dicks. Raised in St. Petersburg, Jonnie graduated from Mound Park Hospital School of Nursing, as a Registered Nurse.
In 1947, Jonnie married Carl Crooms and they raised three daughters. Upon retirement, she and Carl moved to Ocala, FL where she enjoyed boating and traveling. After Carl's death, Jonnie married Richard Corsiglia.
Jonnie was a loving mother, sister, and wife who will be dearly missed.
She is survived by Ellie Thomas, Dianne and Roger Reynolds, Margaret and Roy Hess; six grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at The First United Methodist Church of Ocala on March 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, online donations may be made to The First United Methodist Church in Jonnie's name at www.fumcocala.org/give or to Kindred Hospice at www.kindredhf.org. Arrangements under the care of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020