ANDERSON,
JORDAN MARCUS
Jordan Marcus Anderson, age 25, was born June 3, 1994, in the city St. Catherine in Jamaica, where he lived until moving to New Jersey in 2001 with his family. In June 2007, Jordan and his family moved to Marion Oaks in Ocala Florida which is where he called home. Tragedy had struck where he unexpectedly passed away on Friday, Sept 20, 2019.
Jordan is survived by his father, Deryck; mother, Paula; sister, Lori; grandmother, Euphemia; uncles, aunts, cousins and numerous friends.
Jordan attended Dunnellon Middle, and Dunnellon High School where he graduated on May 2012. Jordan then continued on with his education and attended Sante Fe College as well as the College of Central Florida where he earned an associate's degree in science. Jordan worked various jobs with his first being at Old Navy in Ocala. He then decided to pursue a career in the medical field and became an emergency medical technician and started working in the Emergency department at Ocala Regional Medical Center. Jordan very much enjoyed creating music, playing sports, and reading comics. He also enjoyed attending church and loving the Lord. Jordan will be deeply missed by his family, friends, co-workers and all who knew him.
Visitation will be held at Roberts Funeral Home at 6241 SW St Rd 200, Ocala, FL, 34476 on October 2, 2019 at 4-8pm. Jordan's funeral services is scheduled for 11 AM on October 3, 2019 at the Assembly of God in Marion Oaks Florida. Flowers and Condolences may be offered to Robert's Funeral Home.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019