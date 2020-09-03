1/1
JORETTA EDWINA WILLIAMS
WILLIAMS,
JORETTA EDWINA
JoRetta Edwina Williams, 59, transition from this life on August 27, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memories children, Yeura C. Tolbert, Jimmy D. Lofton, Lashawnterrica L. Richardson, and Adrienne J. Heath; nine grandsons; four granddaughters; and a host of sorrowing family, classmates, and friends.
A private Memorial service with immediate family will be held Sunday, September 6, 2020. It will be followed by a Celebration of Life open to the extended family and friends at the residence of JoRetta Williams, 823 SW 2nd Street, Ocala, FL34471, immediately following the service, at 2:30p.m. Flowers and condolences can be sent to Snow's Funeral Ministry located at 5791 SE 23rd Lane. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade)

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
