HAMBLEN, JOSEPH A
Joseph A. Hamblen, 65 of
Augusta, Ga., passed away at the V.A. Medical Center, with family, on June 23, 2019.
Joe was born in Miami, FL, November 6, 1953. He grew up in Ocala, FL and attended Ocala High School. At seventeen, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp, and served in Vietnam. He was a 100 percent, service connected, disabled veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Pat Hamblen.
He is survived by his daughter, Stormi Crawford, son in law, Doug Crawford; and four grandchildren. He had three brothers, Mike, Bill, Herb and one sister, Ellen.
He had a graveside, military service, officiated by Pastor Chris Anderson, and was buried at the Veterans National Cemetery in Chattanooga, TN.
Please make any contributions to the , or any organization that helps veterans that suffer from mental illness.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 14 to July 15, 2019