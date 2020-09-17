1/1
JOSEPH ANGLIN BENNETT
BENNETT, JOSEPH ANGLIN
Joseph Anglin Bennett was born June 28th 1940 to Guy and Ella Waren Bennett in Dothan, Alabama. Joseph grew up in Dothan and attended Dothan Public School system, where he graduated high school at the age of 17. A month after graduating, he enlisted into the United States Army, where he served with distinction while being deployed in Germany. Joseph completed his 1st tour of duty then reenlisted for a 2nd tour, in France. His final enlistment was served state side at Fort Riley located in Kansas.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents Guy and Ella Bennett; sisters Ellis Jones, Mable Bennett, Camillia Price and Queen Ester McBeee, two brothers; Cleveland Bennett, Charles Bennett and stepdaughter Robin D. Edwards.
In 1985, Joseph fell in love with Miss Georgia Harris and the two were married on September 6th 1986. Joseph leaves to cherish his memories has three adopted daughters, Cote Edwards, Jaitai Williams, Jordan Harris-Bennett; three step children; Thaddeus Edwards, Robin D. Edwards, and Tracey Harris-Dukes; and a host of grand, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Joseph accepted Christ at a very early age and lived the life of a devoted Christian, He will truly be missed by his family & friends.
2ND CORINTHIANS 5:8
WE ARE CONFIDENT, I SAY, AND WILLING RATHER TO BE ABSENT FROM THE BODY IS TO BE PRESENT WITH THE LORD.
Funeral service for Joseph Bennett will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Clark Funeral Home's Chapel of Faith at 11:00 am. CDC guidelines will be strictly enforced. Masks are mandatory.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clark Funeral Home
434 NW Martin Luther King Jr Ave
Ocala, FL 34475
